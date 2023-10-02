Man Watches Teens Trying To Break Into Wife’s Car Before Fleeing

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 2)–Four teens apparently tried to break into a car last Friday morning in the Belmont area but took nothing after they were confronted by a 35-year-old man sitting on his front porch.

According to Lincoln Police, the man said the teens were breaking into his wife’s car near 11th and Butler and told them to get away as he was walking toward them. The car the teens were in left and soon returned, where they got out and yelled at the man, with one of them swung a hammer and missed him, before they took off.

Damage to a window on the car is around $300 and no reports of any injuries.