Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 21)–A shooting in southwest Lincoln on Saturday morning sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a 19-year-old man has been arrested.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to the area near 14th and Old Farm Road around 8:45am Saturday, where the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. The suspect, Larry Harris of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Police are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.