Man’s Body Found Inside Parked Car Outside SE Lincoln Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–Police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on Monday morning inside a car parked outside a southeast Lincoln grocery store.
Officer Erin Spilker says investigators and LFR responded to the parking lot of the Super Saver near 56th and Highway 2, where a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive. After forcing their way inside the vehicle, the man was later declared dead. Spilker says due to some unexplained injuries, an autopsy has been ordered on how the man died.
If you have information regarding this investigation, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.