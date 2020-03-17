Many Variables In Virus Testing Availability, Result Times

The Federal Government in general and the Centers For Disease Control in particular have been harshly criticized for what many consider is lack of test kits for diagnosing COVID-19. KFOR News submitted questions about Nebraska’s situation to Dr. Peter Iwen, the Director of the Nebraska Public Health Lab.
Q.) A News release last week indicated that the University of Nebraska Medical Center is one of three in the nation qualified to read and interpret Corona tests. Is that correct?
A.) The Nebraska Public Health Lab at UNMC was one of the first three laboratories in the US certified to perform and report a COVID-19 test.
Q.) Where are those tests coming from? Is UNMC making/creating the test kits, or are they coming from elsewhere?
The test kits used by the NPHL come from the CDC. Ancillary reagents needed to run the test kit come from commercial sources.
Q.) Does Nebraska’s medical community have all it needs, or are they limited or rationed in some way?
All laboratories in the US are limited on the amount of reagents available to test for COVID-19. This is why it is so important that only the people who actually need to be tested get tested. Our partners at the county and state epidemiology offices are providing this screening so the appropriate people get tested and the NPHL is not overrun with a large volume of tests.
Q.) If limited, what criteria will be used to determine when they will be employed?
I wish I had a good answer. The supply chain for reagents is being pressured as more labs come on line for testing. We are back ordered with the commercial companies (which are the major suppliers for all private labs) and are rationed to get supplies from our government warehouse.
Q.) Are all tests taken in Nebraska going to be analyzed at UNMC, or will other labs be used?
Depends, some private hospitals are using commercial reference labs(ARUP, Mayo, LabCorp, or Quest) for testing. NPHL is the only lab available for public health testing and Nebraska Medical has developed the means to test their clinics and hospitalized patients. Prior to about 7days ago, NPHL was the only lab in Nebraska doing testing.
Q.) What are the logistics for analysis: Does the kit physically have to come into your lab, or can it be transmitted by tele-medicine technology? (ie a slide image or chemical analysis e-mailed?)
A specimen must come to the laboratory to be tested. We are able to report our results electronically to the providing facility and to the state/county. Most of our results are reported within 24 hours after specimen receipt in the laboratory.
Q.) How well is the rest of Nebraska outside of Omaha prepared to test potential infections?
Many will probably depend on the NPHL. Some will have access to commercial reference labs, but the turn around times from the time of collection to reporting may be four or more days. There is also a limitation to how many samples can be tested.
Q.) Can someone in Mccook, Scottsbluff, Norfolk or Grand Island be tested as easily as someone in Lincoln or Omaha?
All testing at the NPHL must be approved either by their local health district representative, the county epidemiologist, or the state epidemiologist. I would say all people have equal access. NPHL does have a statewide courier that can funnel specimens to Omaha on a daily basis.
Q.) Are you getting reports from docs in other parts of the state about potential cases? If so, what is being done about them?
Do not know the answer to this. You need to contact the state epidemiology office.
Q.) Can the test be administered and/or analyzed by any doc, nurse or physician’s assistant, or does it need to be an expert in an infectious disease field?
The collection of the specimen is done by the healthcare provider. The original analysis is done by the laboratory following manufacturer’s directions. The results are submitted to the healthcare provider who has been listed on the order form to receive the results (physician, nurse, doctor, etc). We do not send the results directly to the patient.
Q.) If someone is tested, how long does it take to get the results?
Depends where the specimen is collected and who is performing the test. If the specimen is collected out-state and they have access to the NPHL courier or they submit the specimen overnight via FedEx if not connected to the courier, NPHL can have results out 24 hours after receipt in the lab (might be a total of 48 hours). If a specimen is collected and sent to a commercial reference laboratory, it may take 4 or more days to get the results. This is of course all dependent on whether there are reagents available to do the testing.