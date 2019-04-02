MAP International Delivers Pallets of Supplies to Flood Victims

A truck from MAP International arrived on campus in Omaha with 15 pallets of donated health supplies.

The pallets were delivered to the Flood Relief Donation Management Center for UNMC, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The items, which included respirators, gloves, overalls, scrub sponges, outdoor protective eye wear, tote bags, health kits, twin-blade razors, adult diapers, and exam gloves, were donated from multiple corporations.

MAP International is a faith-based nonprofit that provides medicines and health supplies to mission clinics and hospitals in 104 countries around the world. Based in Georgia, MAP serves people in need during natural disasters and those living in impoverished communities.

Donations by the public are being accepted for protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene items. For information about items the public can donate, call 402-836-9379. Donations may be by dropped off at 601 S. Saddle Creek Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

