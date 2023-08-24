March Murder Case Against Teen Will Head To District Court

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 24)–It appears a case involving a 17-year-old that allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old in Lincoln will be heading to Lancaster County District Court.

On Wednesday, a judge found probable cause to bind the case against 17-year-old Kashaun McCree, over an argument from the defense attorney. McCree has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of 18-year-old Damian Brave at a party being held March 31 inside a home off of 27th and Fair Streets.

According to police, McCree was identified as the shooter a few days after Brave was killed. Police say there was an interaction over a bag Brave had and McCree fired several shots, wounding Brave. LPD investigators tracked down McCree April 6 in Detroit, Michigan.

Lincoln Police found three shell casings from the same gun. The Nebraska State Patrol’s crime lab determined all three had McCree’s DNA on them.

Arraignment has been set for next month.