Marijuana, THC Wax Seized in I-80 Traffic Stop

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A man from California is in a Nebraska jail cell, following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs.

Lancaster County deputies pulled over a vehicle for following too close along westbound I-80 near NW 48th Street early Thursday afternoon, where they contacted 65-year-old Timothy Harris of Laytonville, California and soon found marijuana and THC wax, after developing probable cause.

Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says more than 200 pounds of marijuana and six pounds of the THC wax were seized. Harris was arrested and put in jail for having marijuana weighing more than one pound.