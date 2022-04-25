Maroon 5 Coming To Pinnacle Bank Arena

(KFOR NEWS April 25, 2022) (Lincoln, NE) — Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-selling band Maroon 5 brings it’s 2022 World Tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, August 10th. A special Maroon 5 fan club pre-sale launches at 10am local time on April 26. Spotify and Live Nation presales commence on April 27th at 10am local time followed by local presales on April 28th at 10 am local time. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale to the public this Friday, April 29 at 10am local time.
Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets will be available HERE.
2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s formation and their classic quadruple-platinum debut, Songs About Jane, which initially arrived on June 25, 2002, and has sold over 20 million records. During 2021, Maroon 5 made their triumphant return to the road in the U.S., performing 30 dates in front of over 450,000 fans over the summer. Now, they’re continuing their 2022 World Tour. The universally renowned Los Angeles band has achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 80 million in album sales, 450 million singles worldwide, and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5 reach an audience of 52 million-plus monthly Spotify listeners. They have performed over 750 shows and sold 7.5 million tickets worldwide since their formation.
5/3 Great Pyramids – Cairo, Egypt
5/6 Etihad Arena – Abu Dhabi, UAE
5/9 Hayarkon Park – Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5/10 Hayarkon Park – Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
7/30 Portland, OR – Moda Center
8/1 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
8/3 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
8/5 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
8/6 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
8/8 Billings, MT – MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
8/10 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
8/12 Fargo, ND – Fargodome
8/13 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
8/15 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
8/17 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
8/19 Ottawa, ON – Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
8/20 Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
