Martinez Will Not Play In Huskers Game VS Iowa

Lincoln, NE (November 22, 2021) Adrian Martinez will not play in the Huskers Football game against Iowa this coming Friday. Coach Scott Frost made the announcement in his weekly press briefing today, saying Martinez suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.
Martinez has battled a variety of injuries this season including a high ankle sprain and a broken jaw. The announcement means Martinez’ performance against The Badgers on Saturday will end his season. Frost said Martinez “played through the injury”.
With Martinez unavailable, backups Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg will get reps in this week’s shortened practice schedule.
Nebraska was an early four point favorite in most Sports Betting Books, but today’s announcement may change the odds.