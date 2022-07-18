Mask Mandate For City Employees

Lincoln, NE (July 18, 2022) City of Lincoln employees are now under a Covid-19 Mask Mandate. It requires employees to wear a mask when interacting with co-workers, members of the public or in group meetings with two or more people.
Health Department Spokesperson Leah Bucco-White said the mandate was reinstituted in the same form as when the risk dial was in orange previously. The dial was moved up to orange last week due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
A letter sent to all City employees Friday read, in part:
“No one is excited about this latest development, which comes with an update to our Pandemic Preparedness in the Workplace Policy – one that we hope will be short lived. The policy requires all employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when interacting with co-workers, members of the public, or in group meetings larger than two people.
Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide protection against severe illness and hospitalization. The City of Lincoln encourages all employees to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting booster doses as soon as they’re eligible.”