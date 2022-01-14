Mask Mandate In Lincoln Returns Due To High Number of COVID-19 Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 14)–The indoor mask mandate will go back into effect in Lincoln and Lancaster County starting at midnight Saturday morning and running through Feb. 11, Health Director Pat Lopez announced late Friday morning.
Lopez labeled the amount of new COVID-19 cases as “unprecedented” and a record number of 1,013 cases were reported Friday morning. Lancaster County’s positivity rate is at 27.2%. Lopez is recommending for the next four weeks that you should leave the house only to go to work, school, grocery shopping, medical care or vaccinations.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Friday also put out the plea to the public to consider postponing gatherings, if you can’t social distance or wear a mask.
The COVID-19 risk dial remains in the red or severe category.
The DHM will require all individuals ages two and older – regardless of vaccination status – to wear a mask when they are in an indoor space unless six feet of separation from others at all times can be achieved. The DHM requires business owners to ensure their patrons ages two and older wear masks any time they cannot maintain six feet of separation with non-household members.
The DHM includes exceptions. Masks are not required for the following: