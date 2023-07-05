Mass Shootings Claim Lives At Gatherings Over Holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Mass shootings broke out at festivals, block parties and other gatherings in a handful of cities this week as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July.

Gun violence that flared in Washington, D.C, Louisiana, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Texas and Florida left more than a dozen dead and about 60 wounded — including children as young as 2 years old.

In Shreveport, Louisiana, four people were killed and 10 others wounded late Tuesday night, police said.

Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation’s capital were shot and wounded early Wednesday.

On Monday night, a shooter in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys