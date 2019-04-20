Massachusetts Man Charged For Interference with a Flight Attendant

A federal grand jury in Omaha has indicted a Massachusetts man on allegations that he interfered with a flight attendant, causing the plane’s pilot to make an unscheduled landing in Omaha.

U.S. District Court records say Timothy Columbare is charged with interference with flight crew members. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 16th. Columbare lives in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The records say Columbare interfered with the attendant on a Southwest Airlines flight that had taken off March 19, 2017, from St. Louis and was headed to Seattle. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Omaha, declined to provide specifics on what Columbare is alleged to have done.

