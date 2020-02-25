Massive 2 Day Search of State Penitentiary
(KFOR NEWS February 25, 2020) A huge 2 day search inside the State Penitentiary in Lincoln has ended.
Sunday and Monday’s intense searches came after 2 staff members were brutally beaten by an inmate on Saturday. Corrections Director, Scott Frakes, ordered specially trained corrections members to join State Troopers and canine teams to search the area where the attack occurred, then spread out to other housing units of the prison.
Nearly 100 trained authorities found homemade alcohol, items that will be tested for the presence of drugs and items which could have been modified into weapons.
READ MORE: NE in Top 10 for rapes