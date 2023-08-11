MAUI MAYOR SAYS LAHAINA DOESN’T RESEMBLE TOWN HE KNEW

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. says he surveyed the damage in Lahaina and it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up. At least 55 people have died in the devastating fires, and officials warn the toll could rise. Search and rescue teams from California and Washington state trained in disaster skills including using dogs to find human remains are traveling to Maui. A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson says search-and-rescue teams are fanning out in stricken areas in the hopes of finding survivors. President Joe Biden has declared Hawaii a disaster area, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents and businesses recover.