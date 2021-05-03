May is National Bike Month
(KFOR NEWS May 3, 2021) To celebrate National Bike Month in May, the City invites area cyclists to start pedaling to help Lincoln continue its streak as National Bike Challenge champions. The 2021 National Bike Challenge begins May 1 and runs through September 30. To participate, sign up at lovetoride.net.
In 2020, Lincoln was a National Bike Challenge champion for the fifth time in nine years, with 1,568 Lincoln riders pedaling more than all other cities in the nation, logging 453,529 miles. Lincoln was the overall national champion in 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Lincoln’s national championship victories surpass all other communities in the nation, beating cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, and Philadelphia. Lincoln cyclists also won the month-long, business-oriented CycleSeptember challenge in 2020 with 80,501 miles, pedaling more than all other cities in the nation.
Other cycling events this spring include the following:
National Ride a Bike Day – Sunday, May 2
Tour de Lincoln – Hosted by the Great Plains Trails Network (GPTN), this free event series showcases trails in all four quadrants of the City. The four separate rides begin at 6 p.m. at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 21st and “Q” streets. Participants are required to follow all directed health measures at this event. For more information, visit gptn.org. The dates are as follows:
- May 6 – Southwest Tour, 13 miles
- May 13 – Northwest Tour, 12 miles
- May 20 – Southeast Tour, 15 miles
- May 27 – Northeast Tour, 16 miles
Bike to Work Week – May 17 through 23. Events include the following:
- All week – Visit lincoln.ne.gov/biketowork to take advantage of various discounts available from participating businesses and vendors.
- Friday, May 21 – Wrap-up Event, 6 to 8 p.m., Jane Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. Celebrate the end of Bike To Work Week with a raffle to win prizes donated by several local organizations that include food, beverages, clothing, gift certificates, and more. This family-friendly event will celebrate the entire Lincoln community’s increasing capacity to use bikes as both transportation and recreation. Participants are required to follow all directed health measures at this event. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/biketowork.
Trail Trek – Sunday, June 20 at Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle. This celebration of Lincoln’s trail system is led by GPTN and features four fun rides ranging from 10 to 44 miles. Each participant receives a shirt, a water bottle (first 1,000 entries), on-trail water and snacks, and lunch at Speedway Village. Participants are required to follow all directed health measures at this event. To register or for more information, visit gptn.org.
For more information on cycling in Lincoln, visit bike.lincoln.ne.gov, or email [email protected].
Residents interested in cycling may also contact Mike Heyl, Public Health Educator, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, at [email protected], 402-441-3889 or Roberto Partida, Transportation Planner, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities at [email protected], 402-440-7239.
