      Breaking News
Lancaster County and 88 Other Nebraska Counties Will Switch To Phase 3 DHM.

May Traffic Deaths

Jun 16, 2020 @ 4:18am

(KFOR NEWS  June 16, 2020)   17 people were killed in 15 fatal crashes on Nebraska roads in May.

7 of the 11 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 2 were using seatbelts, and 2 had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

9 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

There were 2 fatalities on the interstate, 4 on other highways, and 11 on local roads.

3 of the fatalities were pedestrians.

3 of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

2 of the fatalities were on ATV’s

For the Daily Count, visit this website:  https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf

                                                   COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – MAY FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2020

(FATALITIES)
2020 73 69  
2019 87 75 +  19.0
2018 90 77 +  23.0
2017 78 73 +    7.0
2016 72 67 –    1.0
2016-2019 Avg. 82 73 +  12.0

 

  • There were 24 fatalities in May of 2019.
  • Only 11 of the 56 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.