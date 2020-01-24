Mayor Accepts Grant for Project to Help Foreign-Trained Professionals
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (Courtesy Photo)
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird accepted an Innovation Grant, Friday, from the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) DollarWise Campaign during the USCM’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The $10,000 grant will support the City’s CareerLadder project to help
foreign-trained professionals to re-enter their careers and to connect those without previous experience to in-demand careers.
“My city believes in inclusion and has a long history of welcoming immigrants and refugees,” Mayor Gaylor Baird told conference attendees. “We work hard to remove barriers to their successful integration into American life – barriers such as the fact that recent data indicates many of our new American residents have postsecondary education but are not employed in their fields. Lincoln will use DollarWise Innovation funds to implement a CareerLadder Project to help our community members move out of entry-level and part-time positions and return to the highly-skilled careers that they enjoyed in their home countries.”
Mindy Rush Chipman, Director of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights (LCHR), said the CareerLadder program will also work to cultivate a network of Lincoln professionals to serve as mentors while participants develop English competency and professional training and to facilitate leadership development.
Since its inception, DollarWise has given grants to cities that bring innovation to their economic mobility efforts. Each year, DollarWise offers USCM members the opportunity to apply for an award through its Innovation Grant Program. As of 2019, DollarWise has awarded grants to 85 cities.
Other cities receiving grants this year are Detroit, Michigan; Boston, Massachusetts; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Syracuse, New York; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and West Sacramento, California.