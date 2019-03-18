Mayor Announces Mandatory Water Restrictions

Mayor Chris Beutler on Sunday evening announced mandatory water restrictions for Lincoln residents. The new Level 2 Water Use Restriction Emergency declaration is due to a temporary loss of pressure in the pipeline between the wellfields and water treatment plant near Ashland. Although the issue was isolated and water production has resumed, this occurrence, combined with some power loss due to flooding at the wellfields, has created a tenuous situation. Lincoln’s supply of drinking water is safe.

The new restrictions replace Level 1 voluntary restrictions enacted earlier Sunday. Level 2 mandatory restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. Hospitals and care facilities are exempt from the restrictions.

The Level 2 mandatory restrictions include: