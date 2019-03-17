Mayor Calls For Voluntary Water Conservation

Mayor Chris Beutler on Sunday encouraged Lincoln residents to voluntarily conserve water. The restrictions are a precautionary measure following levee failures near the City’s wellfields at the Platte River that led to some power outages.

“The good news is that because of a strong emergency plan and redundancy in the system, we are still producing water for the community. We should be able to come close to maintaining our daily water needs during this time of year,” Beutler said. “However, flood waters are unpredictable and we need to take every precaution to make sure our supply of water can continue to meet demand. That’s why I am ordering the initiation of the minimum level of water restrictions.”

Miki Esposito, Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU), asked residents to reduce water use by 25 percent. Until further notice, water should be restricted to indoor use only. Residents should postpone dishwashing and laundry, shorten showers and refrain from washing cars and watering lawns or hosing off muddy sidewalks. Restaurants are advised to serve water on request only.

Esposito reminded residents that Lincoln’s water quality is not affected by flooding. “Our drinking water is safe. Our treatment facilities are secure and operating effectively. We continue to monitor the entire water supply.” Esposito said.