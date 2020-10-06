MAYOR CALLS RESIDENTS TO ACTION AND SETS GOALS FOR COMMUNITY IN ANNUAL STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. (File photo Courtesy of LNK-TV)
Lincoln, NE (October 6, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today called on the community to make “transformational change” in responding to the adversities presented by the pandemic. She outlined goals to spur economic recovery, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and promote “a culture of equity, inclusion and belonging.” The Mayor’s remarks were part of her State of the City Address delivered virtually at an online event organized by Leadership Lincoln.
“The real revelation of 2020 is how strong, capable, resilient, and innovative we are in the face of an enormous, collective challenge,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Every day is another opportunity to choose to act with greater purpose and for the greater good.”
Gaylor Baird said the City must address deep economic challenges “in a way that allows us to build a more prosperous, inclusive, and resilient future.” Her plans include the following:
- As part of the City’s Affordable Housing Action Plan, she set a goal to provide 5,000 new or rehabilitated affordable housing units by 2030.
- Implementing the recommendations of her Economic Recovery Task Force, which recently suggested that residents, employers, and public and private sector leaders can participate in Lincoln’s economic recovery.
- Helping reinvigorate the local economy by pledging to spend one percent more with local businesses.
To slow the pace of climate change, increase the city’s resilience, and protect quality of life, Mayor Gaylor Baird announced a community-wide goal to reduce Lincoln’s net greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent by the year 2050. The goal is included in the Draft Climate Action Plan, which will be released for public review and input later this month.
“Much work lies ahead to determine how the recommended strategies that support this goal will be prioritized and adopted to build resilience in Lincoln, but I’m confident the people of Lincoln – who are demonstrating their own personal resilience at every turn during this pandemic – are up to the challenge,” she said.
Gaylor Baird acknowledged the Lincolnites of all races and ages who continue to call for racial justice and equity. She said the City is applying an “equity lens” to City policies and programs, implementing diversity and inclusion training for employees; revising police use-of-force policies; strengthening accountability mechanisms like the Citizen Police Advisory Board; prioritizing prosecutorial reform; and increasing the City’s investment in mental health crisis response.
“Yet to create a true, enduring culture of equity, inclusion, and belonging in Lincoln, we must combine policy work with community efforts and with our own personal journeys of awareness and transformation,” Gaylor Baird said. “We are fortunate to live in a city where so many are reaching across divides to realize the vision of a community where people of every race, religion, culture, class, age, and identity feel understood and enjoy a true sense of belonging.”
The Mayor cited the Together, One Lincoln project launched by Council Member Sändra Washington in July and last week’s community keynote address on “creating a city of belonging” as efforts to “bridge the gaps in our understanding of one another, and support us in our individual journeys to become the best version of ourselves.” Mayor Gaylor Baird said, “We create transformed, inclusive new realities by becoming transformed, inclusive people.”
Gaylor Baird recognized Police Investigator Mario Herrera who died last month from injuries sustained in the line of duty. She also acknowledged all those who have responded to the pandemic with positive action – including first responders, health care providers, educators, businesses, and City employees. The Mayor praised City Councilmembers for their strong partnership throughout the year, citing their work in passing a balanced budget; supporting bonding for streets while restoring funds to support libraries and parks; implementing deferred tax payments for restaurants; and passing an ordinance against hate intimidation.
“Commitment to serve others and something greater than one’s self is a hallmark of the path of transformational change,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.
