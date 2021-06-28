Mayor Chooses Teresa Ewins As Next Lincoln Police Chief

Lincoln, NE (June 28, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination of Teresa Ewins, most recently a Commander with the San Francisco, California Police Department, as Lincoln’s new Chief of Police. After approval by the Lincoln City Council, she will take over the post August 30. The Mayor thanked Assistant Chief Brian Jackson for his service as the Acting Police Chief during the search process.
“Teresa most vividly demonstrated a commitment to the broad themes we identified during our search process as priorities for the next Police Chief: a commitment to community policing, support for our officers and the department, a focus on diversity and equity both within the force and in the community, and an unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “She rose to the top of an excellent field of four finalists, all of whom were highly-regarded and well-qualified candidates.”
“It truly is a great honor to be chosen to be the Lincoln Police Department’s (LPD) next Chief of Police,” Ewins said. “I am excited to start the next chapter of my career in Lincoln and be part of a great City team led by the Mayor. Working side by side with the men and women of the LPD and the communities of Lincoln is a privilege.”
“During her visit to Lincoln last week, Teresa articulated a vision that connected with stakeholders in the search process,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “I heard street officers, command staff, and community members all express the belief that she is the right leader for the Lincoln Police Department. She shares our priority of seeking continuous improvement, while celebrating the excellent work of the team at LPD.”
Ewins has risen through the ranks of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) since she joined the organization in 1994. Over the course of her 26-year policing career, she has served in the Field Operations Bureau, Investigations Bureau and Special Operations Bureau (Homeland Security and Tactical Company). As the Commander of Field Operations Bureau-Metro Division, Ewins oversaw five of the 10 District Stations in the downtown area with approximately 900 sworn members.
Ewins gained an added layer of experience in operationalizing 21st century and community-focused policing principles as she led SFPD’s work to develop policy to minimize bias in policing with the Department of Justice Collaborative Reform Initiative.
Ewins was born in Santa Monica, California and has spent the majority of her life in northern California in the Bay Area. She has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, has completed the FBI National Academy; Harvard Kennedy School’s State and Local Government; and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.
