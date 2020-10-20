Mayor Encourages Lincoln Organizations To Apply For New Financial Assistance

(KFOR NEWS October 20, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is encouraging local organizations to apply for a new round of federal CARES Act funding that is being administered by the State of Nebraska to support eligible businesses, livestock producers, and community institutions impacted by COVID-19. Applications will be accepted beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, and much of the funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Grant application windows close by November 13, and grants will be issued by December 30.
“Now that these CARES funds are accessible, eligible local businesses and organizations must take urgent action to apply for these grants before they run out,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.
Providing additional financial assistance for impacted businesses was one of the strategies recommended by the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force in its report issued September 9. The report is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov on the “Business Resources” page.
More information is available at coronavirus.nebraska.gov/Programs&Grants. Beginning October 21, agents will be available to answer questions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. A toll-free number will be released on the website at that time.
The new round of CARES Act funding is available in the following areas:
· Stabilization Grant for Charitable Organizations and Licensed Care Providers, Round 2. Eligible charitable organizations and care providers that did not, with certain exceptions, receive a Community CARES Stabilization Grant in Round 1 in July may apply for a Round 2 grant. Most eligible entities will receive a grant of $12,000, which may be used to cover operating expenses. This grant is administered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS).
· Healthy Places Grant for Centers of Worship, Round 2. Eligible centers of worship that did not receive a Community CARES Healthy Places Grant in Round 1 in July may apply for a Round 2 grant of $1,500 to cover the purchase of personal protective equipment. This grant is administered by NDDHS.
· Small Business Stabilization Program, Round 2. Eligible businesses that did not receive a Small Business Stabilization Grant in Round 1 and that are not considered a restaurant, bar, hotel, convention center, body art salon, nail technology salon, cosmetology and esthetic salon, massage therapist, or barber may apply for a Round 2 grant of up to $12,000 to cover operating expenses. This grant is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED).
· Livestock Producer Stabilization Program, Round 2. Eligible livestock producers that did not receive a grant in Round 1 of either the livestock or small business program may receive a Round 2 livestock grant of up to $12,000 to cover operating expenses. This grant opportunity is administered by the NDED.
· Hotels and Convention Centers Stabilization Program. This new program offers eligible applicants funding to cover operating expenses. Funding will be based on the total number of eligible applicants and the total square feet of meeting space. This grant is administered by the NDED.
· Event Centers and Sports Arenas Stabilization Program. This new program offers eligible applicants funding to cover operating expenses. Funding will be based on the total square feet of indoor meeting space or fixed seating and the number of contracted events. This grant opportunity is administered by the NDED.
· Restaurants and Bars Stabilization Program. This new program offers eligible applicants funding to cover operating expenses. Businesses that previously participated in Round 1 of the Small Business Stabilization Grant Program will receive $12,000 while those that did not participate in the program will receive $24,000. This grant opportunity is administered by the NDED.
· Licensed Personal Service Business Stabilization Program. This new program is designed to help stabilize licensed body art and nail technology salons, cosmetology and esthetic salons, massage therapists, and barbers by offering eligible applicants funding to cover operating expenses. Businesses that previously received awards under Round 1 of the Small Business Stabilization Grant Program are not eligible to apply. Eligible applicants will receive $12,000. This grant opportunity is administered by the NDED.
· Movie Theatre Stabilization Program. This new program offers eligible applicants funding to cover operating expenses. Eligible applicants will receive $10,000 per screen. This grant opportunity is administered by the NDED.
