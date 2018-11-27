Mayor Endorses Gaylor Baird

City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird picked up the first public endorsement of her campaign for mayor Tuesday, and it was an important one. The current Mayor, Chris Beutler, threw his support behind Gaylor Baird’s campaign. “I am proud to stand with her today in this campaign to be Lincoln’s next Mayor. She has my full support.”

Speaking to a room full of family, friends, supporters and local Democratic office holders, Gaylor Baird made it clear she plans to continue many of Beutler’s current policies if elected.

“Lincoln, as you know, is on an amazing path; a path that can create opportunities for all our residents” she said, adding “I’m running for Mayor to keep Lincoln moving forward on that path.”

She began laying out the priorities of her campaign.

“As Mayor I will focus on insuring public safety, improvements to our streets, affordable housing, and the maintenance of our parks and trails.”

On the issue of housing, she told the supportive crowd that her work as a Board Member of the Lincoln Community Foundation might play a role in the housing issue.

“I’m currently collaborating with Community leaders to explore how Lincoln might create Nebraska’s first Community Land Trust, a tool that creates perpetually affordable housing at the same time that it revitalizes neighborhoods.”

Republican City Council member Cyndi Lamm and Democrat Crystal Gabel have also announced that they will be candidates for Mayor in the upcoming Spring election..