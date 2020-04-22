Mayor Gaylor Baird Offers Ideas For Wellness During COVID-19 Pandemic
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. (File photo Courtesy of LNK-TV)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–While there are 97 total cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County, after five new cases were reported by the health department on Wednesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is also suggesting Lincolnites to find ways of wellness and coping with the stress of the pandemic.
The mayor offered suggestions in maintaining a balanced schedule for work, family and self care. That includes getting fresh air and moving around outside for 30 minutes a day, along with eating well, staying hydrated and finding ways to recharge and unwind.
Mayor Gaylor Baird says with family members, try to focus on discussing any good news, find extra time to play with your kids and listen to them. She also suggested to keep connected to any older adults or family members during the pandemic.
Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez on Wednesday afternoon said of the five new COVID-19 cases, two of them are women and three are men ranging in age from their 20s to 50s.
Two positive cases are Lancaster County residents and are hospitalized and are on ventilators.
Lopez says while the number of coronavirus cases has risen steadily, people need to continue to use social distancing. She says more testing is available through CHI Health and Bryan Health at their drive-thru locations.