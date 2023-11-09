Mayor Gaylor Baird Urges Community to Support Local Businesses
LINCOLN–(News Release Nov. 9)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, joined by local and state business leaders, today urged residents to support the community during the holidays by shopping locally. Speaking at Union Bank and Trust’s new location at 1248 “O” St., the mayor also issued a proclamation declaring November 25 as Small Business Saturday in Lincoln and highlighted the benefits of supporting Lincoln’s vibrant economy.
“Here in Lincoln, we are grateful for the thousands of small businesses and local entrepreneurs who not only make shopping for gifts so much fun, but also provide excellent customer service, create meaningful jobs and relationships, help circulate dollars within our local economy, support our local families, and give back to our community in many ways,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Our local businesses are so loyal to Lincoln, let’s be loyal to them this holiday season.”
Mayor Gaylor Baird also noted various ways that the City of Lincoln prioritizes the success of local businesses.
“We have created new ways of doing business that increase our City of Lincoln organization’s spending with local businesses, including our micropurchasing policy and our ongoing commitment to our pledge to increase purchases from local businesses by at least 1%,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “And through the strategic deployment of our American Rescue Plan funds, the City has provided support to over 400 small businesses over the last two years.”
Joining mayor at the event were Machelle Kolbo, Co-Founder of Love, the Locals and Machelle Kolbo Design Studio; Stephanie Dinger, Vice President-Small Business, Union Bank & Trust; Rich Otto, Advocacy Coordinator, Nebraska Retail Federation; Todd Ogden, President and CEO, Downtown Lincoln Association; Jason Ball, President, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; and Bud Synhorst, President, Lincoln Independent Business Association.
Kolbo urged shoppers to take advantage of the wide variety of handmade and distinctive products made by their fellow community members.
“I would encourage you to shop local where you can this upcoming holiday season. Lincoln is rich with unique local businesses to support, and we need to support them to keep their beauty alive in our city,” Kolbo said.
Residents are encouraged to support local businesses by participating in these upcoming holiday events:
- The Holiday Harvest Market features outdoor events November 12 and 19 at 4801 Prescott, and indoor events December 3 and 17 at Firefighter Hall, 241 Victory Lane. The market provides access to fresh food produced by local family farmers and producers.
- The 16th Annual Shop the Blocks event begins at 4 p.m. November 16. Downtown Lincoln’s boutiques, bookstores, art galleries, specialty shops and more will be open late and offering VIP shopping, special discounts, and giveaways during this special event. Visit shoptheblocks.com for more information and to buy tickets.
- The Uni-Place Market is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 26 on Saint Paul Avenue between North 47th and North 48th streets. The event features shopping, live entertainment, music, food trucks, and more.
- The seventh annual Haymarket Unwrapped is December 1 through 3. The free event takes place during regular business hours and includes prizes, refreshments, and discounts in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District. It is produced by the Downtown Lincoln Association and the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation. For more information and ticket registration, visit lincolnhaymarket.org.
- Breakfast with Santa is from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 2 at the Courtyard Marriott, 808 “R” St. Lazlo’s will be serving a hot breakfast with coffee by The Mill. There will be selfies with Santa, Santa gift bags for children and a coloring contest with a $50 Downtown Lincoln Gift Card grand prize. A mailbox will be provided for children to send their letters to Santa. Purchase tickets at lincolnhaymarket.org.
- The Wax Buffalo’s Winter Market on “O” Street is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 2 under the viaduct at 727 “O” Street. The event includes more than 100 vendors offering food, drinks, and handmade gifts. Purchase tickets at waxbuffalo.com.
- The Love, the Locals Holiday Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 10 at Canoyer Garden Center, 2601 Long Pine Road. The event features more than 70 vendors, food, drink and live music. Purchase tickets at lovethelocalsnebraska.com.