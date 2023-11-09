Mayor Gaylor Baird Urges Community to Support Local Businesses

From left to right: Todd Ogden with the Downtown Lincoln Association, Union Bank VP of Small Business Stephanie Dinger, local business owner Michelle Kolbo, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Jason Ball, Lincoln Independent Business Association President Bud Synhorst and Nebraska Retail Federation Advocacy Coordinator Rich Otto. (Courtesy of Citizen Information Center/LNK TV)

LINCOLN–(News Release Nov. 9)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, joined by local and state business leaders, today urged residents to support the community during the holidays by shopping locally. Speaking at Union Bank and Trust’s new location at 1248 “O” St., the mayor also issued a proclamation declaring November 25 as Small Business Saturday in Lincoln and highlighted the benefits of supporting Lincoln’s vibrant economy.

“Here in Lincoln, we are grateful for the thousands of small businesses and local entrepreneurs who not only make shopping for gifts so much fun, but also provide excellent customer service, create meaningful jobs and relationships, help circulate dollars within our local economy, support our local families, and give back to our community in many ways,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Our local businesses are so loyal to Lincoln, let’s be loyal to them this holiday season.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird also noted various ways that the City of Lincoln prioritizes the success of local businesses.

“We have created new ways of doing business that increase our City of Lincoln organization’s spending with local businesses, including our micropurchasing policy and our ongoing commitment to our pledge to increase purchases from local businesses by at least 1%,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “And through the strategic deployment of our American Rescue Plan funds, the City has provided support to over 400 small businesses over the last two years.”

Joining mayor at the event were Machelle Kolbo, Co-Founder of Love, the Locals and Machelle Kolbo Design Studio; Stephanie Dinger, Vice President-Small Business, Union Bank & Trust; Rich Otto, Advocacy Coordinator, Nebraska Retail Federation; Todd Ogden, President and CEO, Downtown Lincoln Association; Jason Ball, President, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; and Bud Synhorst, President, Lincoln Independent Business Association.

Kolbo urged shoppers to take advantage of the wide variety of handmade and distinctive products made by their fellow community members.

“I would encourage you to shop local where you can this upcoming holiday season. Lincoln is rich with unique local businesses to support, and we need to support them to keep their beauty alive in our city,” Kolbo said.

Residents are encouraged to support local businesses by participating in these upcoming holiday events: