Mayor: Lincoln Has All The Elements Of Success

Mayor Chris Beutler says Lincoln has all 5 elements that are common among successful cities. In his State of the City Address, the mayor said a strong vision is first.

“Everything starts with a vision: An idea of what Lincoln should be. A multi-faceted vision that captures the collective imagination and inspires action.”

Speaking before Leadership Lincoln, the Mayor said the second element necessary for successful cities is Community buy-in to that vision.

“People want to be true stakeholders in their community. Without avenues for civic participation, Cities cannot consistently make the progress that leads to success.”

The third element Lincoln possesses, he said, is a high degree of public safety. “If people don’t feel safe, they don’t make investments and create growth. They don’t form the relationships that create strong neighborhoods. Fear, rather than hope, defines their interaction. Their outlook is short term.”

The Mayor pointed to a low crime rate, police, fire fighters and school resource officers being added, and a high heart attack survival rate as examples of a good Public Safety sector. He added infrastructure such as streets, water and sewer service to the list of items that define successful cities.

“Infrastructure fuels the growth that creates new jobs and new opportunities while expanding the tax base.”

A culture that embraces innovation is the fifth element, according to the Mayor, citing partnerships with numerous developers to create new developments and utilities such as the fiber optic network. “These efforts have put Lincoln on the national spotlight, and have cemented our reputation as a hub of the silicon prairie.”

Those five elements, he said, lead to a desired result: “Having a high quality of life, and the cultural experiences that keep a community compellingly vibrant and interesting and competitive for people.”

He cited attractions as diverse as the Trails Network and the Lincoln Calling Music festival as evidence of Lincoln’s quality of life. He added that strong neighborhoods are important in making people safe, welcome and “connected”. “A great example of technology in this area is the new UPLINK program, which empowers citizens to report neighborhood problems, request service on problems, and track solutions to the problems, on their smartphones.”

The Mayor said a successful City, like Lincoln, is one that “feels like it is on the move, and that something is always happening.” He said the most important element behind the City’s success is “hard working, friendly, and generous people.”