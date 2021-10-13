Mayor Nominates Eddins for Planning Commission

Lincoln, NE (October 13, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination of Gloria Eddins to fill a position on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission. If approved by the City Council and County Board, she would replace current member Dennis Scheer, who is leaving the commission. Eddins would serve the remainder of Scheer’s term, which expires in August 2023.
Since 2014, Eddins has been a business manager at the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services and the State coordinator of the Americans with Disabilities Act. She previously worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as an assistant and accounting clerk. Eddins is a member of the Nebraska Rehabilitation Council that advises Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation on providing services that help people with disabilities prepare for, obtain, and maintain employment while helping businesses recruit, train, and retain employees with disabilities.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the city of Lincoln,” Eddins said. “I look forward to helping continue the hard work of making Lincoln a great place to live, work, and play for all of our residents.”
Eddins and her husband Robert are former foster care parents of over 30 kids. She also serves on the Nebraska Foster Care Review Board, an independent state agency that reviews cases to improve operations and outcomes for families. She was Co-Chair of the Lincoln Public School High School Task Force in 2018 -2019 and has served on the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities winter operations task force. Eddins is a volunteer at Clinton Elementary, Culler Middle, and Lincoln High schools and a long-time leader with the Clinton Neighborhood Organization.
“I am grateful to Gloria Eddins for agreeing to serve Lincoln and Lancaster County as a Planning Commissioner,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Her professional and volunteer experience offer our community a breadth of knowledge on business, government and quality of life. She also brings a specific understanding of the need for accessibility and opportunity for residents of all abilities. Her valuable perspectives will be beneficial to our work to grow our local economy and a great quality of life for all.”
The Planning Commission is nine-member body responsible for advising the City Council and County Board on planning and development matters. The Mayor appoints members for six-year staggered terms with concurrence of the City Council and County Board. More information is available at planning.lincoln.ne.gov.