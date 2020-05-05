Mayor Not Yet Releasing Virus Restrictions Plan For Next Week
courtesy of 1011Now
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird reaffirmed Tuesday that she is still not ready to lift restrictions on restaurants, and businesses that offer hair, nail, tattoo and massage services next Monday as Governor Pete Ricketts has indicated he plans to do. The Governor’s relaxation of the “Directed Health Measure” is scheduled to go into effect Monday, allowing restaurants to once again serve customers inside their establishments, and to allow hair and nail salons to serve customers with both staff and customers wearing masks.
The Mayor said Tuesday, however, that she would announce “later this week” her plans going forward from the expiration of the current restrictions at the end of Sunday.
Door to door sales were also prohibited as of her briefing Tuesday, and a freeze was placed in door to door sales permits.