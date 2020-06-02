Mayor Says No Curfew In Effect Tuesday Night In Lincoln
Mayor Gaylor Baird speaks to crowd of peaceful protesters outside the Hall of Justice Monday evening
LINCOLN–(News Release June 2)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that no curfew will be in place for the City of Lincoln tonight.
A curfew was issued for the past two nights in response to the violence this weekend after peaceful assemblies to protest the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota were disrupted by a small group of individuals, resulting in injuries, destruction of property, and arrests.
The Mayor will discuss the curfew decision at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 2. The news conference will include a briefing on the city’s response to COVID-19 and will air on KFOR FM103.3/1240am and kfornow.com.