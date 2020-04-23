Mayor: Social Distancing Hard on Children
Lincoln, NE (April 23, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday that it’s important to keep children engaged and learning during the time they are staying at home during the corona virus pandemic. “This is a strange time for all of us” she said, “but it can be a time to try something creative and start something new.”
She suggested that parents help children reach out to family and friends through phone calls and video chants, or writing letters and cards to others.
Jamie Cook, Principal of Pershing Elementary School, said remote learning is “in full swing”. She cited numerous sources of school-provided learning materials, Library Media services with daily learning challenges for students, and “digital read-alouds” for students, posted by teachers. “Our teachers are working harder than ever to create lessons related to those videos” she said.
Nola Derby Bennett, the Director of Lincoln’s Community Learning Centers, said the CLC’s have adapted before and after school activities to the current remote learning environment. “Our school coordinating teams are working to add materials and links to academic enrichment activities that students can engage in and have fun at home with their learning.”
The Mayor and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that five more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today. Including the four that were reported this morning, the number of new cases reported today in Lincoln is nine, bringing the community total to 106. Today’s cases include a child and five women and three men ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s. Investigations of the cases continues.
Visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.