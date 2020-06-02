Mayor Speaks to Protesters
(KFOR NEWS June 1, 2020) Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird addressed a crowd of peaceful protesters Monday night in front of the Hall of Justice. Often times drowned out by angry voices from the crowd, the Mayor spoke about peace and keeping the community safe.
In issuing another overnight curfew for the City today, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she continues to support the goals of the peaceful protestors calling for change in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Gaylor Baird said, “The peaceful protests are making important calls for social justice, for the safety of all Americans, and for a recognition by all that black lives matter.” She said that these are important messages for everyone to hear and to catalyze each of us to make a difference in achieving a more just and peaceful world.
Mayor Gaylor Baird acknowledged that residents are feeling pain, anguish, and fear. “For some, these feelings are new and shocking, while for others, and especially for people of color, these feelings are all too familiar and a part of daily life each time they step outside their homes and interact with those who may judge them by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character,” she said.
Some people in tonight’s crowd started at the State Capitol Building and Centennial Mall. The encouraged traffic to honk horns in solidarity.
