Mayor Talks Money Used For Street Repairs, City Progress In The Future

Mayor Chris Beutler was a guest on KFOR’s Lincoln Live Wednesday morning, discussing a number of topics, including a change of culture in the community and city government that, if continued, would allow the city to progress further into the future, no matter who is in charge.

However, Beutler says the City Council ought to let the people vote on letting sales tax money help pay for the growing amount of road repairs.

“It’s a democratic issue,” Beutler told KFOR’s Dale Johnson. “People gonna vote on term limits, let them vote on whether they want to invest more money in their roads. I think they do.”

Beutler is term limited, after voters earlier in November approved of putting a maximum of three terms for whoever serves as Lincoln mayor.

Hear the full conversation on Lincoln Live through our podcast page by clicking here.