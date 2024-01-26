Mayor Thanks Snow Plow, Removal Crews For Their Work From Recent Snow Storms

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)–It’s been a busy last few weeks if you are one of the City of Lincoln’s crew members or sub-contractors to plow and remove snow.

Because of back to back storms that came through Jan. 9 and Jan. 12, it prompted crews to work 12-hour shifts simply treat roads, plow and remove snow in the days that followed. Talking to Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Friday morning, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird thanked crews for their hard work.

“I’m so proud of our snow fighters because they were working, not only on Christmas Day, but also pulling long, 12-hour shifts to ensure our streets were as clear as they could be, given the weather conditions,” Gaylor Baird said.

There were 165 snow plow crews from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities and other sub-contractors out on city streets during and after those two storms.