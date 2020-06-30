Mayor To Propose Police Changes
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced changes today that she plans to submit to the Lincoln Citizens Police Advisory Board. They include an explicit ban on choke and strangle holds by officers, the requirement for a verbal warning before lethal force is used in an arrest situation more detailed reporting after force is used, and development of more de-escalation strategies for situations in which force would traditionally be used by Police.
Members of the Public are able to comment on the recommendations until July 15 on a link which can be found at the City website. The recommendations will be on the agenda of the CPAB on July 22nd. The Mayor said the City Council will make the final determination, but added she hopes they will be finalized by the end of September.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said that evaluations have been going on since the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests May 29-June 1. The Chief said the results will be available when the review is finished.
The Mayor also announced that revisions will be made to the application form for a Mayoral Pardon. The form can be found on the City website. She also plans to expand the Citizen Police Advisory Board from 7 members to 9, allow citizens to submit complaints electronically and expand the time to submit claims to the Board from 45 to 60 days.
Funding for complete implementation of body-worn cameras will also be submitted as part of the City Budget. The policy change will include guidelines for when recording must be done, how long the footage will be kept, and will require that Police Supervisors view the footage periodcally for training purposes.