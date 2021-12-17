Mayoral Aide Appointed To USDA Post

Lincoln, NE (December 17, 2021) President Biden has named former State Senator Kate Bolz head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program in Nebraska.
Since leaving the Legislature last year, Bolz has been a policy aide to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in Economic Development and Workforce Development.
The Rural Development program makes loans and offers consulting to Farmers, Cooperatives and private businesses and makes home loans in rural areas. The program also provides funding for one time problems, such as disaster relief. In the past month, it has made money available to help solve supply chain problems in the food processing industry. It also allocated $3 Million in grants to help reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities.