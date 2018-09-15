Mayoral Term Limits May Be Coming to Lincoln, Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The leader of the Nebraska Democratic Party says a term limit push could be coming to Omaha following a Republican-connected effort to place limits on Lincoln’s mayor.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that efforts are underway to place a term limit on the Lincoln mayoral office after Democratic Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler announced he plans to seek a fourth term.

The effort is being led by the Political Renewal Association, which is backed by a Republican National Committeeman.

Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb says it would be fair to apply the limit to both cities.

Republican Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says term limits should be placed on an office in general, not aimed at an individual.

A Nebraska Republican Party spokesman says the state GOP isn’t behind the Lincoln petition.