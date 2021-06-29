Mayor’s Arts Awards Moved to November – Nomination deadline extended to July 30

Lincoln, NE (June 29, 2021) The 43rd annual Mayor’s Arts Awards celebration, originally scheduled for October, has been moved to mid-November. The event is presented by the Lincoln Arts Council (LAC). Nominations may be submitted using the online form at artscene.org, and the new deadline is July 30. More information is available by calling the LAC at 402-434-2787. A panel of community members will select the winners for these awards:
Nominators are asked to select a category or categories they feel would be most appropriate for their nominees, but the judges may consider the nominee for other categories as well. Nomination forms from the previous year are automatically resubmitted, and updates are accepted. A list of previous winners is available at artscene.org.
The public is encouraged to submit names of members of the arts community who have died since the last awards ceremony in October 2020 for memorial recognition.
Those interested in sponsorships for the event may contact the LAC at 402-434-2787.
Downtown Rotary Makes Key Donation To Gathering Place