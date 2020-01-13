Mayor’s Award Of Excellence For December Presented Monday
LINCOLN -(KFOR Jan. 13)-Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for December to Senior Engineering Technician Taylor Buss from the Project Delivery Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department (LTU) Monday. The monthly award recognizes City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to the City.
Buss was nominated in the categories of loss prevention, productivity and safety for his revisions to the City sidewalk repair program. The nomination was made by former LTU Director Miki Esposito, Assistant Director Lonnie Burklund, Assistant City Engineer Thomas Shafer and Senior Engineer Erika Nunes.
Buss is credited with incorporating a new process to grind and level uneven sidewalks panels, which is less expensive and time-consuming than removing and replacing concrete. “Taylor is more than doubling our buying power in the sidewalk program, stretching taxpayer dollars further and reducing trip hazards all over the City,” the nominators said.
The other categories in which employees can be nominated are customer relations and valor. Consideration also may be given to nominations that demonstrate self-initiated accomplishments or those completed outside of the nominee’s job description. All City employees are eligible for the award except for elected and appointed officials. Individuals or teams can be nominated by supervisors, peers, subordinates and the public. Nomination forms are available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: hr) or from department heads, employee bulletin boards or the Human Resources Department, which oversees the awards program.
All nominations are considered by the Mayor’s Award of Excellence Committee, which includes a representative with each union and a non-union representative appointed by the Mayor. Award winners receive a $50 gift certificate, a day off with pay and a plaque. All monthly winners and nominees are eligible to receive the annual award, which comes with a $250 gift certificate, two days off with pay and a plaque.
