McDowell Named Mayor Gaylor Baird’s New Chief of Staff

LINCOLN–(News Release May 3)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced the appointment of T.J. McDowell Jr. as her Chief of Staff. McDowell has served as an Advisor to the Mayor since March 2022. He is replacing Jennifer Williams, who has been Chief of Staff since May 2019. Williams’ last day will be May 15. McDowell will start his new role on May 16.

“Jennifer has been an invaluable leader and my trusted partner in public service at City Hall over the past four years,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Lincoln is better for having enjoyed her smart, savvy approach to achieving meaningful results for our residents, driven by a deep love of her hometown.”

Prior to becoming a mayoral advisor, McDowell served as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs for Student Life and Leadership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He held previous educational positions at Nebraska Wesleyan University and Lincoln Public Schools. He also served as the Executive Director of the Clyde Malone Community Center, Program Manager at the Community Health Endowment, Executive Director of the Lighthouse, and Director of Education Outreach at Lincoln Action Program.

“TJ is a recognized and accomplished leader on my staff and across the community, and we are excited for what he will deliver for Lincoln in this new role,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “His experience serving our community in the education and nonprofit sectors is significant. His vast network will strengthen our work to create a more successful, secure, and shared future.”

McDowell is an active volunteer leader in Lincoln and currently serves on the boards of the Cooper Foundation, the Foundation for Educational Services, and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.