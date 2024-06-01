Mechanical Issues Shuts Down NW Lincoln Pool

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–No swimming for now at the Arnold Heights Pool, due to mechanical problems.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation officials on Friday said the investigation into the mechanical failure deemed it was more significant that initially anticipated. A reopening date has not yet been announced.

Residents are encouraged to visit other City pools until it is determined that Arnold Heights may safely reopen. Eight public pools are open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily:

Star City Shores Aquatic Center

4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670

University Place Aquatic Center

2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834

Highlands Aquatic Center

5511 NW. 12th, 402-441-7800

Neighborhood pools

Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898

Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827

Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828

Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

The free Trago Sprayground in Trago Park, 22nd and “U” streets, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, May 27 through Labor Day.

For more information on Parks and Recreation pool programming, visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.