Mechanical Issues Shuts Down NW Lincoln Pool
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–No swimming for now at the Arnold Heights Pool, due to mechanical problems.
Lincoln Parks and Recreation officials on Friday said the investigation into the mechanical failure deemed it was more significant that initially anticipated. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Residents are encouraged to visit other City pools until it is determined that Arnold Heights may safely reopen. Eight public pools are open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily:
Star City Shores Aquatic Center
- 4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670
University Place Aquatic Center
- 2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834
Highlands Aquatic Center
- 5511 NW. 12th, 402-441-7800
Neighborhood pools
- Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898
- Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
- Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827
- Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828
- Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
The free Trago Sprayground in Trago Park, 22nd and “U” streets, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, May 27 through Labor Day.
For more information on Parks and Recreation pool programming, visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.