Media Statement from Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC Director; Dr. Steve Hahn, FDA Commissioner; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have together determined that government entities working in support of the COVID-19 response efforts are providing essential services and the <a href="/www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/critical-workers/implementing-safety-practices.html%3c">current guidelines for critical infrastructure workers apply</a>.