Media Statement from Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC Director; Dr. Steve Hahn, FDA Commissioner; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director

May 12, 2020 @ 11:05am

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have together determined that government entities working in support of the COVID-19 response efforts are providing essential services and the <a href="/www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/critical-workers/implementing-safety-practices.html%3c">current guidelines for critical infrastructure workers apply</a>.