Medical Marijuana Bill Blasted By Supporters And Opponents

Lincoln, NE (February 23, 2022) A bill that would allow marijuana for medicinal use in Nebraska while imposing tight restrictions hit a wall of opposition from both legalization advocates and opponents. Some legalization supporters blasted the measure, L.B. 1275 Wednesday as a “poison pill” that would effectively make it impossible to produce or obtain the drug legally. Opponents say they still don’t want to see the drug legalized in Nebraska, calling the push a slippery slope toward recreational use.
The bill also wouldn’t allow smokeable marijuana. Some users say smoking the drug is the only way they experience its medicinal benefits.
L.B. 1275 was introduced by Senator Mike Groene of North Platte. Groene resigned from the Legislature earlier this week, and sponsorship of the bill was taken over by Senator Anna Wishart of Lincoln. Wishart is also a major supporter of a petition drive that seeks to place a medical marijuana measure on this year’s election ballot.