Medline Recalls 1.5 Million Adult Bed Rails Following 2 Reports Of Entrapment Deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — Medical supply company Medline Industries is recalling some 1.5 million portable adult bed rails across the U.S. and Canada.

The recalls two reports of entrapment deaths associated with the products.

It impacts two models of Medline’s “Bed Assist Bars.”

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, users of these bed rails can become entrapped within the bed rail itself or between the product and the side of a mattress when it’s attached to a bed.

That poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

The CPSC and Health Canada urges consumers in possession of these products to stop using them immediately — and contact Medline to request a refund.