Meeting on Wilderness Park Bridges Set for January 23
The public is invited to a meeting Thursday, January 23 to help develop guidelines for bridges and other stream crossing structures in Wilderness Park. The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the lower level training center at Woods Park Place, 3131 “O” Street.
The meeting will include two rounds of small group discussions with group reports. Participants will be asked to share their priorities and decision-making factors.
The Parks and Recreation Department will use the new guidelines to evaluate options for future stream crossings with an emphasis on maintaining connectivity of trails throughout the seven-mile-long park. Stream crossing structures in Wilderness Park include small pedestrian bridges, larger multi-use bridges and low-water crossings. All of the bridges are regularly inspected for safety, and structures deemed unsafe are closed until a decision is made to repair, remove or replace them.
Materials for the Wilderness Park meetings have been posted online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Wilderness Park). For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.