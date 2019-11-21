Meeting Thursday Night On Wilderness Park Bridges
(KFOR NEWS November 21, 2019) The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to a meeting Thursday, November 21 to develop guidelines for bridges and other stream crossing structures in Wilderness Park. The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the lower level training center at Woods Park Place, 3131 “O” St.
Parks and Recreation staff will use the new guidelines to evaluate options for future stream crossings with an emphasis on maintaining connectivity of trails throughout the seven-mile-long park. Stream crossing structures in Wilderness Park include small pedestrian bridges, larger multi-use bridges and low water crossings. All of the bridges are regularly inspected for safety, and structures deemed unsafe are closed until it is determined whether to repair, remove or replace them.
Input from the public at the meeting will be used to help develop draft guidelines, and a meeting to discuss the draft guidelines is expected to take place in January 2020.
For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
