Members of a Lincoln Legion Baseball Team Test Positive For COVID-19
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 17)–Players and coached of a Lincoln Legion baseball team has been requested to be put under quarantine by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, after members of the team had tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from Lincoln Public Schools says members of the Pinnacle Bank Senior Legion Baseball team, consisting of players from Lincoln Southwest High School, that tested positive are being monitored. LPS says contact tracing shows none of the players had attended weight lifting or conditioning workouts at Southwest this week and no changes have been recommended for protocols at the high school.
Southwest staff in the weight room and conditioning spaces will continue to follow the safety protocols approved by the health department, according to LPS.
Pinnacle Bank was scheduled to play Omaha Burke on Thursday for its first game of the season.