Memorabilia, Instrument Taken From SE Lincoln Office Over The Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–Lincoln Police are investigating two break-ins from over the weekend at a Lincoln business, where an attempt to get in happened but nothing was stolen the first time, but successful the second time.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said that officers were called just before 6am Sunday to Devall Insurance Agency near 56th and South, where they talked to the owner about the two separate burglaries. The first one happened around 11:45pm Friday, where someone walked up to the business from the alley, broke in through the back door and finding out the office area wasn’t accessible from there. Nothing was taken that time.
Then shortly after 12:30am Sunday, someone walked up from the alley and broke out a window on the porch and got inside. Sgt. Vollmer said the owner told officers that a 1997 Orange Bowl commemorative watch, a Tom Osborne signed mini-Nebraska football helmet and an acoustic guitar were taken. Total loss is around $570 and damage estimates are around $200.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.