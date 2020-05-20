Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Enforcement Project
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
In an effort to help reduce traffic accidents and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department will be partnering with the Nebraska State Patrol for a traffic enforcement detail. The objective is to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement to impact
illegal driving behavior and promote safe and responsible driving. The project will include a focus on trespassing and loitering offenses on business lots along ‘O’ Street. The detail will be conducted between Friday,May 22nd, and Sunday, May 24th, 2020 with an
emphasis on ‘O’ Street between 17th and 84th Streets. The Nebraska Highway Safety Office is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this detail. It is our hope that by raising awareness, along with added enforcement, we can
help reduce the number of traffic accidents resulting in injury or death.