Memorial Stadium Will Be Open To Public For Husker Football Camps In June

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 2)–Nebraska Football will open Memorial Stadium to fans for four camps this month, beginning this Friday with the first of two Friday Night Lights camps. Each of the four camps will be free to the public.
The other camps include the second Friday Night Lights camp (June 18), the Huskers’ 7 on 7 Camp (June 13) and the adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp (June 19).
The following information will assist fans who intend to attend any of the four camps at Memorial Stadium this month:
